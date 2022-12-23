The player Marco Fabian continues in pre-season work with the whole Mazatlan, a team that is playing the SKY Cup. And with the end of the World Cup where the Tri stayed in the group stage, the footballer lashed out against managers and players.
The Mexican team experienced one of its worst performances in the World Cups, and this situation did not sit well with ‘Marquito’, who asked that the players and senior managers ‘get out of their bubble’.
“We were all very sad and disappointed by this World Cup, because more could be given. Now we have to think about what’s to come. There are four years to go, but from today another process has to start, we have to reflect and find what is It’s happening. We have too much talent for more Mexicans to go abroad… Sometimes comfort or comfort zones take away that dream, but we must have more openness so that the players can go out”he stated.
On the other hand, the 33-year-old player also spoke about the issue of national soccer players who go out to try their luck in the Old Continent, making it clear that to perform and perform well, it depends on the mentality.
“Sometimes it depends a lot on the mentality of the player, if they offer you three times what you are going to earn in Europe… If your mentality is small, you prefer something else because you are not going to fulfill that dream. Also the board, which is not ask a lot for a player because for one they want to win the whole squad. Many don’t like to take risks and it’s fine here is their bubble, here is their comfort zone”he asserted in an interview for the portal of Halftime.
