In celebrating the third anniversary of the latest installment of the series, producer Tomoya Asano revealed that there is an announcement coming soon for the series Bravely Defaultand that these innovations will be formalized this year.

“This year we will be able to tell you about some developments in the Bravely series, so keep your eyes peeled!” Asano wrote in a post on Twitter accompanied by a wonderful illustration created by Rina Yoshiura.

The last time Tomoya spoke about the franchise, in October 2022, there were rumors of a possible remaster of Bravely Default: maybe this is exactly the news what is the producer referring to?