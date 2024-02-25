Qatar will host a meeting between Israel and Hamas to finalize a truce agreement later this week. The information was provided to the CNN television network by authorities in Egypt, the country responsible for mediating the meeting.

In an interview with the channel this Sunday (25), the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, also confirmed that Israelis and Palestinians are close to reaching an understanding of the “basic contours” of this pact – which includes the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Sullivan, however, stated that the agreement still needs adjustments and depends on “indirect negotiations” between Qatar, Egypt and Hamas.

In an interview aired today on CBS News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to give details about the meeting. For him, it is not clear whether the agreement will be added to the negotiations that are already underway. “Hamas needs to come to a reasonable situation,” he said.

Netanyahu revealed that he will meet with authorities this Sunday to align a military plan that aims, at the same time, to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Gaza and destroy the remaining Hamas battalions. “If we have a deal, it will be delayed a little bit, but it will happen. If we don't have a deal, we will do it anyway,” he said.

Protests against Netanyahu in Israel took a violent turn last night

Protesters led by a group of family members of Israeli hostages have been protesting every Saturday in Tel Aviv and other cities in the country. They demand that Benjamin Netanyahu accept a ceasefire with Hamas and allow the release of the 130 people still trapped in the Palestinian enclave.

Last Saturday's demonstration (24), however, took a violent turn when a group managed to obstruct a highway and were repressed by the police – who, for the first time, fired water cannons and sent mounted police officers. Twenty-one people were arrested for “illegal assembly and disturbing the order”.

“Police violence against protesters, including the families of hostages, is dangerous, undemocratic and cannot continue. The right to protest is a fundamental right and cannot be taken away from protesters with batons and water cannons,” said the opposition leader Yair Lapid on his account on the social network X.

The police, in turn, decided to open an investigation to investigate whether there were excesses on the part of their agents. Authorities, however, accused those detained of taking to the streets “with the aim of confronting police officers, and not to make a legitimate protest.” (with EFE Agency)