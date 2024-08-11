We are waiting for the results of the autopsy on the body of Enzo Bondi, a well-known influencer of Roma: the cause of death is probably anaphylaxis

During the night between Thursday 8th and Friday 9th August, Rome lost one of its most famous faces on the social media scene. Enzo Bondiknown by thousands of Giallorossi fans as Kaiserjnywas lifeless on Lungotevere Dante, in the San Paolo area. The news left friends, family and a large community of followers shocked, fond of his videos dedicated to AS Roma and the world of football.

Anaphylaxis could be the cause of Enzo Bondi’s death: the heartbreaking words of his wife

According to initial reconstructions, the death of Bondi, 39 years old, was due to a anaphylactic shock. However, the autopsy will clarify with certainty the causes of death. The Carabinieri have started an investigation, acquiring the footage from surveillance cameras in the area and listening to the testimonies of those who were with him shortly before the tragic event. At the moment, there seems to be no doubt about the nature of the illness, with the authorities excluding signs of violence on the man’s body.

Married to Rachel Terracinawho often appeared in his videos, Enzo also leaves behind three young children. His wife, in a touching post on social media, expressed her grief with words that tell of the intense bond that united them and their deep love for football:

“If you played in heaven, I would die cheering for you”

Kaiserjny he was a point of reference for fans, with his social media content where he discussed possible lineups, players, transfers and fantasy football. His passion was not just a hobby. It integrated perfectly with his work in the field of communication and advertising, where he was equally esteemed.

The night of his death, Bondi was having dinner with a group of friends and followers. An evening that was supposed to be a simple farewell before the holidays, turned into the last memory of a man who was serene and healthy. No one would have ever imagined that that gathering of fans would be the last farewell to Enzo.

While waiting for further developments in the investigation, Rome mourns a man who, with his passion and enthusiasm, was able to unite and inspire thousands of people.

