Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 9 March 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Saturday 9 March 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours the stars will invite you to reflect on your relationship with a person: is it love or just sex? A few days ago Saturn reached the sky of Pisces and from that point the planet encourages you to examine your feelings, to use more reasonableness in considering emotions.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, it is likely that you will have to face an important clarification with a person. The Moon in opposition will bring to the surface some relationship difficulties that have not yet been overcome.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your heart will be hidden by tension, problems and worries. At this moment you are really struggling to open up to others with lightness and trust.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, a new happy horizon of personal maturation will open up before you, bringing new adventures miles away from the places you know so well and which have already given you everything they could.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, for someone who likes to have balance, it can be especially unnerving to be caught off guard. There is a bit of panic that often occurs, a feeling of urgency and a sense of responsibility to get everything done…

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you really like something that is presented with care and dedication. The love that is put into doing things attracts you. And rightly so. Try to do everything with attention and love.

Balance

Dear Libra, a wonderful planetary aspect is taking place that will help you understand how you really want for your future. If you need to improve your health regime use this transit as a turning point.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, knowing when to stop and when to move forward can be a real source of anxiety. Try to create a habit of doing things that release tension and calm your anxiety.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, nervous tension among family members is high today. Don't be surprised if family members start arguing. It's best to keep them separate for most of the day if you can.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the information gathered today may not be entirely accurate. Someone might repeat gossip or make up stories…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Saturday 9 March 2024), pessimism about money matters could afflict you. Perhaps a desired increase in income hasn't materialized or you've been hoping to make a particular purchase that you can't yet afford.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you may be a little nervous emotionally. You will probably feel less confident than usual and you might even be a little bored. You won't be able to help anyone if you work until you exhaust yourself!

