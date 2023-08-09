Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 9th August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 9th August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, positive day, you must have greater confidence in yourself and in your abilities. If you don’t believe it, on the other hand, how can others do it? Favor business and sales. Throw yourself headlong, without fear. Very good chance of success in all fields.

Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, lately you’ve been tired and nervous like you haven’t for a long time. Negative emotions that will especially affect those who love you, because it seems that they are no longer able to connect with you. The light at the end of the tunnel is near and things will improve from September.

Twins

Dear Gemini, rest assured, while there may be quarrels and arguments, things are going well and there will be excellent opportunities for success. You can get the most with the least effort, not bad. For the most demanding and ambitious projects, you need to start organizing everything early.

Dear Cancers, negative days await you, in which you will be tired and nervous. There is a lot of anger, perhaps because you have to make important decisions and anxiety robs you of sleep. Prepare for important discussions with those around you or at work. Try to keep calm.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 9 August 2023), an excellent day for what concerns love. From here to September something very beautiful and precious could be born. In fact, you may meet a person who will make your heart beat faster. Problems persist at work.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you need to rely more on your intuition, which has rarely failed you. You have to make delicate decisions and you are undecided. This is why it is good to rely on the heart and intuition in these cases. In short, roll up your sleeves and get busy.

Balance

Dear Libra, an excellent astral picture will support you especially if you have to make important and delicate decisions. Solid couples can start planning something important, such as a wedding or cohabitation. At work you are tired and unmotivated because the daily routine bores you, look around you.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a particularly positive day for your sign from a working point of view. You can show everyone what you’re worth and get good satisfaction. Many projects that will be realized also thanks to winning collaborations. Don’t neglect body care.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, last weekend you weren’t able to relax and rest as you would have liked, indeed stress was the order of the day. So try to switch off and catch your breath, even if you’re not on vacation. Dedicate yourself only to strictly necessary matters and postpone everything else.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, some colleagues will do everything to put you in a bad light, because they are envious of your great success. You go straight on your way and do not allow him to find weaknesses. In love, you will be able to relax with your partner and rediscover the understanding that had recently failed, especially under the covers.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 9 August 2023), perhaps it is appropriate to stop for a bit to reflect and understand which way you are going. Clarify your ideas for the future. On a professional level there are many important goals to reach, roll up your sleeves.

Fish

Dear Pisces, favorable days for your sign from many points of view. In love, after days of quarrels, you will find the lost serenity with your partner. At work, limit yourself to doing the bare essentials, after all we are in the middle of summer and you need to recharge your batteries.

