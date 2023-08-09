Football World Cup | The problems of Japan’s super promise continue – Injured his shoulder also during the Sweden match

Maika Hamano, 19, had to leave the locker room in the middle of practice.

of Japan The super promise of a 19-year-old Maika Hamano the problems continued in Wednesday’s practice just two days before the quarter-final against Sweden.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen say that Hamano injured his left shoulder and left the locker room already during the warm-up with the doctors.

“He will be examined today to see if he can train tomorrow and play the match on Friday,” Japan’s media official Masayuki Yoshikawa told Aftonbladet.

Japan’s practice was open to the media for the first 15 minutes, so the media was there when Hamano got injured and was treated on the field for a few minutes.

Maika Hamano injured her left shoulder for the first time even before the World Championships.

Hamano was voted the best player at the Under-20 World Cup last year, but his first senior World Cup has been full of bad luck.

The young striker injured his left shoulder for the first time even before Japan’s first match and watched all the struggles of the first group on the bench.

In the quarter-final against Norway, Hamano was already ready for real action, but in the end he was not replaced on the field but was called back to the bench.

Hamano signed signed a contract with Chelsea in January until the summer of 2027. Chelsea immediately loaned him to Swedish club Hammarby for the 2023 season.

British newspaper The Guardian characterizes Hamano in his World Cup guide as a player who hates losing and who often cries after defeats.

The Guardian also says that the player loves hamburgers. In Sweden, according to the magazine, Hamano has also gotten to know meatballs.