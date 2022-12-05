Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Monday 5th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 5th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, patience will be your watchword, you really need it. You feel torn between two directions. You know that withdrawing, at least for now, is the best option. You need some rest and to meditate on the future.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, the fact that you are forced to slow down a bit doesn’t seem like a problem. Urgent matters are proceeding smoothly. Try to avoid overwork.

Twins

Dear Gemini, do you really feel the need for something throbbing and moving you. You may feel the need to ask others to do something that isn’t really necessary.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, in the next few hours you may have difficulties with someone who thinks differently from you. This could end up with a pleasant feeling of self-worth. These days, what other people think of you matters less than what you think of yourself.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 December 2022), something will soon amaze you to the point of making you doubt what you had always taken for granted. If an unexpected event brings down old beliefs, you don’t have to feel lost.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, today it might be useful for you to fantasize a little. Making mental films for once could be useful: it will serve to give you the enthusiasm and motivation necessary to move forward. dream!

Weight scale

Dear Libras, it is good that today you are careful to tune in to the people around you. In fact, you will risk wanting to impose your mood, forcing the situation. Postpone things to do in groups until there is greater harmony.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2022

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, in the next few hours you could take advantage of a marked ability to mask your true feelings, which will prove useful in avoiding some nuisance. Being absolutely honest isn’t always essential.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are like lightning rods. And if the lightning doesn’t bring you back down to earth, the flash of light should not only open your eyes, but above all show everything you can see and observe beyond you.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are looking for the right person to confide in and bring out your softer side. Unfortunately you still can not find it, but you must not give up. Hold on.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 5 December 2022), the lunar phase influences you in a profound way, giving you the impression of not being able to take part in what is important. Loss of control, however, can also teach you many things…

Fish

Dear Pisces, you will most likely feel very annoyed at work, someone in particular may ask you for more and more about your work. Are you afraid of doing things out of the ordinary…

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED