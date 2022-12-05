The fast food chain McDonalds is about to launch some themed toys Super Mario Bros. – The Movie with the Happy Meals. This is what emerged from a flyer that ended up online, which showed two sets of gifts.

The first, available between December 23, 2022 and December 29, 2022, will include Mario coming out of the tube, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong. The second, available from December 30, 2022 to January 5, 2023, will include Mario on his Kart, Luigi, Bowser and Luma. The latter is a character that comes from Super Mario Galaxy, which suggests that he will also appear in the film.

It must be said that the flyer refers only to Japan, so it is said that the same toys will also be available in our area and with the same timing. Be that as it may, we imagine that such initiatives will not be lacking all over the world, given that we are talking about the return to cinemas of one of the most loved video game characters ever.

For the rest, we remind you that the second trailer for Super Mario Bros. – The Movie was released a few days ago. The film will hit theaters on April 6, 2023.