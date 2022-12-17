Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 17th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 17th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, the good news is about to arrive, but you must let yourself go, even to love, without fear. There will certainly be complicity with your partner, but you must listen more to your body.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you must go ahead, follow your own path: it’s the right one. After so much effort, satisfaction will come, but you must always keep calm.

Twins

Dear Gemini, good news is on the way and dating is favored. Physical fitness is also very good, you just have to try to figure out which diet is right for you.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are positive, optimistic, energetic, determined. Can’t wait to enjoy these holidays. But you must learn to be less critical of yourself.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 17 December 2022), you absolutely cannot give up, say no or back down. Now is your time: you have to move forward and chase your dreams. Watch out, however, from a physical point of view to sudden changes in temperature.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, on this Saturday you will have to face a few problems and obstacles, but calmly and without letting yourself be overwhelmed by feelings of guilt. How about going in search of a healthy balance?

Weight scale

Dear Libra, during today – December 17, 2022 – you will have to compromise and make choices because you have only one goal: to reorganize your life, to find the right balance.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you have to get busy because you really have so many important issues to resolve. First, however, you will have to find a balance: you cannot do everything and everything together.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, successes and satisfactions are just around the corner. Physical form is not bad, but tiredness will make itself felt at the end of the week: in short, rest.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, teamwork is good, but be careful of those around you. You have to listen more and keep nervousness at bay, which leads to no good.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 17 December 2022), you must be proud of what you have built on your own, with your own strength. You must continue like this!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are not lacking in ideas, the road you are taking is the right one and satisfactions will soon come. But first, you need to rest a bit: how about taking advantage of this day to spend a few hours in total relaxation?

