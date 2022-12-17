A few months ago Dragami Games announced that they have started work on a remake of Lollipop Chainsaw, the crazy action by Suda51 based on cheerleaders, zombies and an over the top style. To deceive the wait that separates us from the release of this remake, peachmilky_ offers us a Juliet Starling cosplaythe protagonist of the game.

What do you think of the cosplay of Juliet from Lollipop Chaisaw Man, signed peachmilky_? Let us know in the comments below.