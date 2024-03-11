Mr. Salama Hassan

Dubai (Etihad)

Coinciding with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, launched the “Ramadan Recipes” guide, as part of an initiative to support entrepreneurs who are members of the “With Proud of Dubai” initiative, in partnership with a group of the most famous chefs and most prominent restaurants and cafes. To provide 30 recipes of Ramadan dishes over a period of 30 days, the initiative highlights the success stories of small and medium-sized companies founded by entrepreneurs from Dubai.

Cultural mix

The guide highlights the diversity of food and cooking options, as well as desserts, and the unique cultural mix in Dubai, and highlights its status as an incubator for creative talents in various fields, as the recipes this year include a group of the best dishes and desserts that were distinguished by their presentation by 10 of the most famous chefs around the world, and with the participation of 10 restaurants. It is very popular with its patrons from around the world, to highlight the culinary skills, cooking and preparation of food recipes of elite chefs, promote these restaurants and cafes, and introduce the distinguished dishes they offer, inspired by various cuisines around the world, and with an oriental touch that suits different tastes and age stages.

Ongoing support

In the same context, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, stressed the continuous support for entrepreneurs and introducing their successful projects and experiences that were launched from Dubai to achieve the success and growth they aspire to, and to encourage them to engage in the labor market, and provide them with the necessary support.

She said, “The scope of the (Ramadan Recipes Guide) was expanded this year to include recipes from an elite group of the most skilled and famous chefs, in addition to a group of the most prominent restaurants and cafes in the Dubai community, as part of the initiative to support entrepreneurs who are members of (With Proud of Dubai), as it provides delicious recipes.” It is traditional for iftar and suhoor meals, and a group of Ramadan sweets.”

Al Suwaidi added: “Through this annual initiative, we seek to highlight the creativity and culinary talent of an elite group of the most famous and skilled chefs in Dubai, to introduce the public to their creativity in the field of cooking, in addition to highlighting the Dubai community’s passion for excellence and new, unconventional ideas in the field of cooking, as The guide celebrates the diversity of Dubai’s culinary scene and the city’s unique cultural mix, in addition to its leading position as a center for creative talent in all fields.”

30 recipes

The food recipes included in the guide this year are distinguished by their uniqueness and diversity, as they combine some traditional foods with recipes from the most famous international cuisines, prepared specifically for food and taste lovers. The guide provides detailed steps for preparing food recipes and preparing delicious dishes suitable for all family members, including appetizer and soup dishes. Salads, main dishes, desserts, juices and suhoor meals. This year, the guide also contains healthy recipes, inspired by Mediterranean, Emirati, American, Italian, Afghan, Scandinavian, Indian, and other global Eastern and Western cuisines.

Many of the recipes included in the new guide were developed by famous chefs who began their creative journey in Dubai and launched their own restaurants. These chefs enjoy a large following on social media, and some of them even received a Michelin star for their distinguished dishes. Among the chefs representing different nationalities are: Chef Vincent Le Moal, Christophe Devoille, Tim Newton, Mira Al Naqbi, Celia Stocklin, Aisha Al Obaidly, Hessa Al Khalifa, Chef Abeer Al Louz, Faisal Al Harmoudi, and Alexander Stumpf.

As for the restaurants participating in the guide, they include: Moon Slice, Kishmish, Milk Bakery, Plain, Parkers, Mara, Torre, Tresind, 3 Fils, and La Maison Annie.