Russia, China and Iran hold a joint naval exercise. The three states are concerned with maritime safety in the Gulf of Oman.

Moscow – The Relations of Russia to China and that Iran have changed since then Ukraine war steadily strengthened. China and Russia have increased their cooperation since the invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions against Russia. Iran has become one of Russia's most important military supporters. Now the three states want one marine-Maneuvers show how they work together.

Russia's naval exercise with China and Iran: “Maritime security”

The joint naval exercise lasting several days is taking place in the Gulf of Oman under the name “Marine Belt Security 2024”. The military maneuvers are aimed at “jointly maintaining regional maritime security,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday (March 11) on the social media platform WeChat, the AFP news agency reported. The exercise is scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday.

As the Russian news agency Interfax wrote, the Russian Defense Ministry said that ships, boats and naval aircraft from the Iranian and Chinese navies will take part in the maneuver. According to Chinese information, a guided missile destroyer, a guided missile frigate and a supply ship will take part in the exercise. Russia said it sent ships from the Pacific Fleet led by the cruiser “Varyag” to the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Naval exercise by Russia, China and Iran: “Ensure maritime economic activity”

According to Interfax, around ten ships, boats, support ships and three helicopters from the Iranian navy are expected to take part from Iran. The main aim of the maneuvers was to “ensure the security of maritime economic activity,” Moscow said. The naval forces of the three states had already held a joint exercise in the maritime area in March 2023.

The exercises take place against the background of Gaza war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas instead of. Since it began, the Yemeni Houthi rebels, who are also supported by Tehran, have carried out a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. A freighter shot down and sunk by the Houthi rebels threatens to trigger an environmental disaster. (vk with material from AFP)