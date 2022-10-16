“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is one of the most important films of recent years. Not only did it broaden the horizons of the horror genre, but it sought to tell a complete story about vampires with horror, fantasy and romance in between.

On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, the film will return to UVK theaters and fans will be able to see it on the big screen as it so deserves, since it is not for nothing that it is the best film adaptation of the novel that has been made to date.

What is Bram Stoker’s Dracula about?

In the year 1890, the young lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to a lost castle in Transylvania, where he meets Count Dracula, who in 1462 lost his love, Elisabeta. The count, fascinated by a photograph of Mina Murray, Harker’s girlfriend, who reminds him of her beloved, travels to London “crossing oceans of time” to meet her. Already in England, he tries to conquer and seduce Lucy, Mina’s best friend.

The film, starring Gary Oldman, features major Hollywood faces like Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves.

Gary Oldman plays Dracula in the film. Photo: Columbia

Why should you give it a try?

“Exaggerated in the best sense of the word. Francis Ford Coppola’s vision of Bram Stoker’s Dracula rescues the character from decades of outlandish performances and features some terrific performances to boot,” praises the critic on Rotten Tomatoes, where he got 97% approval.

When it premieres?

Francis Ford Coppola’s film can be seen from October 27 at the different UVK Multicines venues.