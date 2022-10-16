The Algerian company said in its statement that the sea water desalination plant project in Marsa is one of the strategic and vital projects, which aims to lay the solid building blocks to achieve a real industrial strategy for desalinating sea water in Algeria.

Through this step, Algeria seeks to provide 12,000 cubic meters per day by exploiting this station as an initial stage, provided that the station will be developed in the final stage to reach 60,000 cubic meters.

Mega projects for the horizons of 2027

This project falls within the emergency plan that Algeria has drawn up, to confront the water scarcity, by establishing several projects for seawater desalination, with a total capacity of more than 300,000 cubic meters per day by 2027. By constructing several stations, in order to provide a production capacity of 150 One thousand cubic meters, in addition to the 280,000 cubic meters per day that are produced at the level of 222 wells.

The scope of investment in seawater desalination plants will be expanded at the level of 14 coastal governorates, such as Oran, Mostaganem, Skikda, Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou.

Water between technology and rationalization

Observers affirm that the water scarcity crisis requires spreading a culture of rationalization of consumption to support seawater desalination projects.

In this context, the Algerian engineer specializing in water treatment technologies, Yazid Allam, explained that seawater desalination programs fall within the sustainable development plans that the world seeks to achieve by 2030.

“To achieve these goals, we need to spread awareness among the citizens,” Allam told Sky News Arabia.

The Algerian engineer added: “The state’s efforts are clear to solve the water crisis, and it is strengthening projects by imposing large financial fines on companies that waste water. We need to spread awareness of the importance of water among people in neighborhoods and cities, and among factory managers as well.”

For his part, Algerian engineer Zakaria Dardar from the “Amnhead” company explained that the water treatment process includes several levels, where the first level is for facilities that use water in manufacturing. The second level is related to drinking water to confront the problem of global warming, by desalinating sea water or using solutions that re-purify the water.

Dardar told Sky News Arabia: “Algeria is developing solutions for water through technical accompaniment, and we are obligated to fight this battle with the latest equipment and modern technology.”

Experts believe that rising temperatures as a direct result of climate change will exacerbate water and food insecurity, which will affect the level of biodiversity.

In the face of drought

Temperatures in several countries around the world, including Algeria, reached record levels last summer, exceeding the limits of fifty degrees, which caused a severe drought, accompanied by a significant decline in the water level in the dams.

Algerian engineer Mohamed Hamas, manager of the Algerian “Smart Water” company specialized in desalination and water purification, believes that smart water treatment has become a necessity of the times.

Hamas told Sky News Arabia: “Water today is the biggest challenge to national security, and in the great water scarcity in the world, there is no other option for us but prevention, awareness and rationalization of consumption to accompany modern technology that attempts to treat and desalinate sea water in light of global warming, which has become a global phenomenon that strikes Alarm bells on the globe.

According to climatic studies, the coming years from 2030 to 2050 will witness a sharp decrease in the rate of seasonal rains to reach less than 30%.