Faced with a Fluminense team full of absences, Bragantino won 1-0, on the night since Sunday (22) at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, to take second place in the Brazilian Championship. Now Massa Bruta has 52 points, seven behind leader Botafogo, which in the 28th round was 1-1 with Athletico-PR.

I bet on Red Bull Bragantino! With a goal from Sasha, Massa Bruta beats Fluminense 1-0 and closes the gap on the leader of the @Brasileirao. Let’s go, Braga!!!#RedBullBragantino #InteriorStrength #MrJackDay pic.twitter.com/oSXKCcORSO — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) October 22, 2023

Related news:

With many absences in the central defense, coach Fernando Diniz opted to improvise midfielder André in the position. As a result, Tricolor das Laranjeiras presented many difficulties in leaving their defense field, which meant that Bragantino had ample control in the confrontation. Even though they performed better, Massa Bruta only scored once, in the 16th minute of the first half with Eduardo Sasha from the penalty spot.

Classic victory

Thanks to a goal from midfielder Gerson, Flamengo defeated Vasco 1-0 at the Maracanã stadium and finished the round in 3rd place in the standings. Now Rubro-Negro has 50 points.

END OF GAME AT MARACA! MENGÃO beats Vasco 1-0 with a goal from Gerson, for the Brasileirão! UP! #CRF # VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/cbqMoGoUmK — Flamengo (@Flamengo) October 22, 2023

The Gávea team and Cruzmaltino had a very busy confrontation, which was defined only 30 minutes into the second half, when Gabriel Barbosa received a pass on the left wing, advanced and crossed for Léo’s partial cut. Gerson took advantage of the surplus ball and hit hard to beat goalkeeper Léo Jardim. The result left Vasco in 17th place with 30 points, within the relegation zone.

Leader’s draw

In a match that started on Saturday (21), but only ended this Sunday, Botafogo finished 1-1 with Athletico-PR at Nilton Santos. After the Alvinegro stadium suffered five power outages, the last at the beginning of the second half, the match was stopped and had to be ended a day later.

End of game at Nilton Santos: Botafogo 1 x 1 Athletico-PR. The black and white goal was scored by Tiquinho Soares. #Come onBOTAFOGO Vítor Silva/ BFR pic.twitter.com/UNKEGKg9tM — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) October 22, 2023

The goals of the clash came on Saturday, when Tiquinho Soares opened the scoring with a header, while Furacão left everything the same with Pablo.

Beaten in Porto Alegre

The one who had a journey to forget was Santos, who, playing in Porto Alegre, lost 7-1 to Internacional, in the biggest defeat of the current edition of the Brazilian Championship. Colorado’s highlight was Ecuadorian Valencia, with two goals, while Wanderson, Alan Patrick, Bustos, Luiz Adriano and Kevyson (own goal) completed the scoring.

SHOW! HOW LATE! WHAT A GOLE! ❤️ With goals from @EnnerValencia14 (2x), Alan Patrick, @FabriBustosOKWanderson and Luiz Adriano, in addition to one against, beat Santos 7-1 in the @Brasileirao! pic.twitter.com/fukEuPFR0J — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 22, 2023

The goal of honor for Peixe, which with the result remains with 30 points, in 18th place within the relegation zone, was scored by Maxi Silvera.

Other Results:

São Paulo 3 x 0 Grêmio

Bahia 2 x 0 Fortaleza

Cuiabá 1 x 1 Goiás

Atlético-MG 0 x 1 Cruzeiro

Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG

Coritiba 0 x 2 Palmeiras