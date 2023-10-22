‘Big Brother Chile’ is getting ready for a new and exciting elimination day this Sunday, October 22, in which one of the nominees will have to abandon the competition and the residency. Find out all the details of the reality show and where you can watch the LIVE broadcast.

‘Big Brother Chile’: what time do the chapters start?

Big brother Chile’It is a program that is broadcast every Sunday through the Chilevisión signal starting at 10:30 pm. For those who are not within the southern territory and want to follow the transmission, below are theschedulesto tune all the details according to the country of location:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay:11.30 pm

On which channel do they broadcast ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevisión is a Chilean open-signal television channel. They are in charge of transmitting this popular reality show.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’ for free?

Chilevision LIVEIt can be seenFREEthrough the open signal and on the internet through its official platforms. You also have the option to follow theminute by minute HERE in La República.

What days does ‘Big Brother Chile’ air?

The Chilean reality show is broadcast from Sunday to Thursday at 10:40 pm and on Fridays at 00:30 am

What happened in the previous episode of ‘Big Brother Chile’?

In the last episode, Lucas was eliminated from the competition and had to say goodbye to the show.

