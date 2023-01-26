Strange but true. The Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth does have a neatly finished interior, but no air conditioning.

Cars are special vehicles. The finish, the use of materials, the luxury. It is quite special how tightly it is put together. Just sit in a bus, truck, plane or helicopter. Then everything is functional and made of hard plastic. It is no different with boats. Fortunately, Brabus comes to the rescue.

The Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition is not a super fast S-Class, but a real boat. It is not the first time that Brabus has built a ship. Or rather, they dress up an existing boat.

Power!

You expect a Brabus to have a bit of power and that is also the case. The name ‘900’ suggests to Brabus that there is 900 hp and you are not going to believe this, but the Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition has 900 hp! That is not taken from the well-known 4.5 biturbo V8, but from two Mercury Marine 450R V8 engines.

Together they deliver 900 hp, more than enough for this 4,100 kg Brabus Boat. This allows you to reach 111.1 km/h in the simplest configuration. On the water that is really bizarre fast. You can easily sail out a bit of Bayliner Bowrider (where it is allowed, of course).

Brabus Shadow 900 Signature finish

But the main disadvantage of a vessel: the extremely hard plastics, the abundance of polyester and imitation leather have made way for Brabus finishing. It really is beautiful, even if you are not a fan of open speedboats. There are beautiful leather sports cockpits and the foredeck is covered with leather.

The Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition is a boat for day trips, not so much for big trips, but there is a cabin. Of course, you still see some polyester, but otherwise there is a lot of beautiful leather from Brabus.

Optionally, you can equip this green barge with carbon fiber trim parts, stove, roof racks and air conditioning. This makes it one of the few Brabuses without air conditioning. You can get the boat as Spyder, XC Cross Cabin and Sun-Top.

Read more? Check out our Brabus special here!

This article Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth has no air conditioning as standard appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Brabus #Shadow #Stealth #air #conditioning #standard