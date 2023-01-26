Chiesa-Real Madrid and Vlahovic-Barcelona: the big names of Spain on the jewels of Juventus. Transfer market news and rumors

The big names in Spain look to the precious pieces of Juventus for next summer. The bianconeri who see participation in the Champions League (with the related 50-60 million revenues that the top football competition can already guarantee thanks to the groups alone) very far after the 15 penalty points and the duo Real Madrid-Barcelona according to some rumors he seems to want to prepare indecent offers in order to lead the black and white club into temptation (which at the end of the season could lose Rabiot-Di Maria: contract expiring).

Chiesa-Real Madrid, assault on the jewel of Juventus (alternative to Mbappè). Transfer market news and rumors

Let’s start from Frederick Church and the temptation of real Madrid: between Jude Bellingham (Manchester City seems ready to put 150 million for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star who is also liked by Liverpool) and Kylian Mbappe, according to fichajes.net Florentino Perez thinks of the winger for Juventus who is also liked by Carlo Ancelotti who could have more ‘accessible’ costs for the blancos: in Spain there is talk of an offer of around 60 million (hardly able to induce Juve in temptation). However, Mbappè remains Real Madrid’s first dream, the latest market rumors tell of the Spanish club’s intention to also put the Brazilian on the negotiating table Vinicius Junior in order to convince PSG to give in (which is anything but simple).

Vlahovic-Juventus, Barcelona temptation. Transfer market news and rumors

Forehead Dusan Vlakhovic: According to Serbian media, the striker of Juventus ended up in the crosshairs of Barcelona. The Blaugrana would be willing to invest around 80 million euros. The Catalans, however, are not the only ones to follow the former star of the Florentine: several Premier League clubs, with the Chelsea ringside, they’re ready to raise. There Juve paid the 22-year-old Serbian striker about 70 million a year ago: an ‘indecent’ offer of around 100 million would be needed to lead the black and whites into temptation.

McKennie-Juventus, goodbye for the Premier League. Idea Maehle. Transfer market news and rumors

The farewell of Weston McKennie at the Juventus it could arrive in the last hours of the January transfer market. His agent is in London to negotiate the sale. According to Repubblica there are arsenal and especially Leeds, with the player’s ok for the transfer. The bianconeri will eventually collect 30 million euros. If McKennie leaves Juve will make an attempt for Joakim Maehle of Atalanta, but only if Percassi’s club accepts the loan with no obligation to buy.

