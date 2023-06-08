A young Eindhoven resident (16) has been arrested because he would have contact with IS supporters to make plans for an attack. He was arrested at home in early May and is still in custody. A nineteen-year-old boy in Deventer was also arrested for this on Tuesday. The Public Prosecution Service confirms this after questions from the Eindhovens Dagblad.
Wout van Arensbergen
Latest update:
06:26
