Peter Bosz is the main candidate to become a trainer at PSV. Yet the conversations take a long time. What is it about between the Eindhoven club and Bosz? Furthermore: can Almere City pull it off? Messi not to Saudi Arabia, but to America and will it be FC Twente or Sparta? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Rik Elfrink.

“Peter Bosz has the ambition to win his first national title with PSV, but then there must also be guarantees,” says Elfrink. “If a player leaves, what can be invested? PSV does not want to give Bosz the key to everything either. So those are things that you have to discuss well in advance with each other.”

But at the beginning of July, preparations will start for PSV for the new season and the preliminary round of the Champions League. “So there is a rush at PSV, but those few extra days are still possible. Is there a plan B? Toon Gerbrands always said that PSV only talks to one trainer. I think it is now also the case.” See also Economy - What is the effect of the rise in interest rates in the United States?

