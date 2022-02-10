Albacete trusts Belmonte to take a giant step forward in the standings. The La Mancha team faces two consecutive games at their stadium and the first of them will be this Sunday against Cornellá.

This Thursday the French defender Enzo Boyomo has launched a message of optimism noting that “the team is still in good shape, it is true that we have not yet won in 2022 but we have a squad and a team to get promotion, but we have to prove it every weekend and for that you must win, win and win”.

The Gallic player has pointed out that “I think the team is not in a bad momentit’s just a bad run of results, they’ve only lost one game and achieved two draws, but it’s clear that if we want to be first we have to get victories”.

Boyomo has become a fixture in defense for Rubén de la Barrera and the Galician coach will not be able to count on the injured Maestre, Fran Álvarez and Emiliano Gómez for Sunday’s clash although Javi Jiménez is already training normally and everything indicates that he will be included in the squad for the match against the Catalan team.