February 11, 2022
US inflation accelerates in January and reaches 7.5% in 12 months

February 10, 2022
Inflation in the United States

View of a food market in the United States.

View of a food market in the United States.

The data was published this Thursday by the Department of Labor.

Inflation in the United States it stood at 7.5% in twelve months to January, its biggest acceleration in almost 40 years, although the price increase remained stable in the one-month comparison.

(In Context: Why Record US Inflation Scares the World?)

In fact, the rate for January was 0.6% compared to December, a figure that was revised slightly upwards, however, according to the index of consumer prices (CPI) published this Thursday by the Work Department.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

