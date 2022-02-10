US inflation accelerates in January and reaches 7.5% in 12 months

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
View of a food market in the United States.
View of a food market in the United States.
The data was published this Thursday by the Department of Labor.
February 10, 2022, 09:08 AM
Inflation in the United States it stood at 7.5% in twelve months to January, its biggest acceleration in almost 40 years, although the price increase remained stable in the one-month comparison.
(In Context: Why Record US Inflation Scares the World?)
In fact, the rate for January was 0.6% compared to December, a figure that was revised slightly upwards, however, according to the index of consumer prices (CPI) published this Thursday by the Work Department.
AFP
February 10, 2022, 09:08 AM
