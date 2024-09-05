WSS playground, PLAYISM And Bukiri Clock announce that Early Access is now available for Boyhood’s End. It will be possible to purchase the game on PC via Steam at the discounted price of €9.71 until next September 12thThe price will be modified based on the contents that will be released in the future, increasing based on the chapters that will be released over time.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing!

Boyhood’s End – Trailer

Source: WSS playground, PLAYISM, Bukiri Clock