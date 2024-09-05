Analysts Say Every Third iPhone Was Purchased on Yandex Market in Summer

Yandex Market conducted a study of online smartphone sales for the first half of 2024 and compared the results with last year’s data. The study used analytical materials from GfK Russia and the marketplace’s own statistics.

In the first half of 2024, smartphones from Chinese and American brands were popular among Russians. Apple products are the leaders on Yandex Market, and sales of this brand on the marketplace are growing faster than all on the online market. In June 2024, according to marketplace analysts, every third iPhone on the Internet was ordered through Yandex Market. According to the study, the number of smartphones sold in the first half of the year increased by 26 percent, and the volume of the online market reached 170 billion rubles. Most of the sales in monetary terms come from marketplaces – their share is 69 percent of the entire online market. Marketplaces are also growing faster than other platforms: in the first half of 2024, their sales almost doubled compared to the same period last year.

The fastest growing demand is for smartphones that cost more than 43 thousand rubles. In the first half of 2024, the number of models sold increased by 55 percent compared to the same period last year. The slowest growth is in sales of smartphones in the price segment up to 8,500 rubles. As for the characteristics, Android remains the most popular operating system among Russians. Compared to the first half of 2023, this year the demand for smartphones with iOS is growing faster than for Android. If we talk about the display size, smartphones with a diagonal of 6.5 to 7 inches are most often purchased – in 2024, their share is 75 percent versus 56 percent in the first half of 2023.

Smartphones with large memory capacities are also growing in popularity. In the first half of 2024, the number of smartphones sold with internal memory of 128 gigabytes or more more than doubled compared to the same period last year.