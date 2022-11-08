Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Boyacá Chicó took another giant step towards A: finalist of the semester

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
Boyacá Chicó

Boyacá Chicó

Photo:

Twitter: @Bchicooficial

Boyaca Chico

Llaneros could not take advantage of the great option to fight for promotion, with everything in their favor.

Llaneros tied 0-0 against Fortaleza in Villavicencio and lost all chances of being promoted to the first division of Colombian soccer for this year. Boyacá Chicó is classified from group A.

Villavicencio’s team needed to win so as not to depend on anyone or tie and for Chicó not to win in Barranquilla. However, the chessmen won 0-2 at the Romelio Martínez stadium and will play the semi-annual final against Atlético Huila.

Now, Chicó and Huila will play the semi-annual final, at a time to be defined. They will start in Tunja and end in Neiva. If Huila wins it, they will have to face the boyacenses again, winners of the first tournament.

On the other hand, if Chicó defeats Huila in this semi-annual final, they will be promoted directly and the second promotion will be defined between the first two of the annual reclassification, Deportes Quindío and Fortaleza.

News in development.

SPORTS

