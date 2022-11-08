Guanajuato, Mexico.- Beers in soccer stadiums are expensive and sometimes have a different flavor that leaves fans with certain doubts, so much so that, over the weekend, during the match between Celaya FC and Cimarrones, a person A vendor by refills the glasses with water.

During the semifinal match, at the Miguel Alemán Váldes Stadium, a person dared to record a beer vendor for the way he added a little water to the glasses, they even claim that he added what was left over from other loggerheads to complete the bowl.

Other vendors, after realizing that their partner was exhibited, got in the way of the shot, but that did not prevent it from going viral and social networks began to spread the video that reached the offices of Celaya FC, who released a statement disapproving these kinds of acts.

“Club Ceyala completely rejects this type of act that could affect your experience and that of your family within our stadium. For us, you are the most important thing and each of the members that are part of this family are committed to making make your experience inside the MAV unforgettable”, he informed.

Toros got the pass to the Grand Final of the Liga de Expansión MX to face Foals of Iron of Atlante. The return will be at the Miguel Alemán Váldes and the club promised to “redouble efforts to ensure that this type of situation never happens again.”

The first leg will be on Wednesday, November 9 at the Azulgrana Stadium. Meanwhile, the return will be next Saturday at the Miguel Alemán Valdés. Atlante is going for its second Silver League title, while Cashiers are in search of their first crown.