Boyacá Chicó delves into his complaint about alleged irregularities in Colombian soccer. Already on Sunday the team expressed in a statement that a footballer on its squad was offered handouts before the match against Deportivo Cali of date 20 of the League that is played this Tuesday.

“Deportivo Boyacá Chicó Fútbol Club allows itself to publicly denounce the offer of handouts to the players of our institution to let Deportivo Cali win on the last date of the Betplay Dimayor 2023-ll League,” said Chicó.

And he added: “We reject and condemn that these old improper practices continue to occur within Colombian professional football and we urge the authorities to investigate the events reported here, hoping that the investigations will reach those responsible and the sanctions that may be appropriate will be imposed. “.

New complaints

Nicolas Pimentelpresident of the Boyacense team, gave new statements this Monday and went into detail about his complaint.

Pimentel indicated that there are foreign groups participating in illegal bets on Colombian soccer, and that is where the offers and gifts to a player on his team come from. He also reported that the player in question, whose identity is not known, has received threats.

“We spoke with the player and he has just been threatened, and his family, if he opens his mouth again. That is not a matter for the betting houses… In 2020 we suffered a similar issue and my father met a person who reported that Russian and Mexican groups were betting on Colombian soccer… Let the Prosecutor’s Office and Dimayor use their tools to track this call that the player received and find out who it was,” he said on ESPN’s Team F program.

Pimentel expressed that the player will not be removed from the squad for the match on date 20 so as not to expose him.

“The player felt pressure and I applaud his gallantry, how many others have not kept silent? He spoke and puts us in a complicated situation, if I remove him from the party I will expose it publicly,” he said.

PImentel insisted that in 2020 the team experienced a similar situation that was reported and the investigation was unsuccessful. He explained the mechanism they have detected for offering gifts.

“In 2020 we did an investigation. At the time it was a Russian group through Colombians who call the player and offer specific, strange things that do not happen in the applications of legal betting companies… Groups do it that for me “They are illegal, people with a lot of money, outside the country, who bet among themselves as a hobby, I don’t know,” he said.

