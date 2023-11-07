Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Star Torres and Kevin Salas are one of the most media couples in the Peruvian scene. After several years of dating, they decided to take the big step and join their lives in marriage. Now, they share their happiness with their fans through social networks, where they post photos together. In one of them, which they recently released, they are seen in a tender pose that has surprised their followers.

What happened to Estrella Torres?

Estrella Torres shared a photograph on her Instagram account in which she appears with her new husband, Kevin Salas, very romantic. In the image the bodybuilder can be seen kissing the singer’s tummy and sparked rumors of pregnancy. In addition, the story is accompanied by the song ‘I was waiting for you’ by Alejandra Guzmán.

Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas prove to have a very solid relationship. Photo: Instagram See also Crisis with Mike Bahía?: Greeicy cries LIVE and reveals that he is going through a difficult time

Is Estrella Torres pregnant?

Estrella Torres made it clear in other stories that she is not pregnant and took the matter with grace. The cumbia singer acknowledged that she has a few extra kilos and her final intention was to promote a slimming belt.