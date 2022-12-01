In Milwaukee, the largest and most populous city in the state of Wisconsin, in USAthere is shock after a 10-year-old boy shot his mother in the face because she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset through Amazon.

The authorities explained that the minor was accused as an adult for the crime of first degree manslaughter. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center, according to the local media. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who did not identify him due to his age.

At first, the boy told the police that he took the weapon out of his mother’s room around 7 am on November 21 and immediately went to the basement where she was doing laundry.

The minor assured that he was twirling the gun around his finger when it went off. He immediately told his 26-year-old sister, who called 911, according to local media reports.

However, as the complaint reported in the media indicates, the same minor admitted hours later that he did point the gun at his mother intentionally.

Prosecutors in the case also revealed that a day after the events, the minor logged into his Amazon account and ordered an Oculus virtual reality headset, and also assaulted his seven-year-old cousin, according to documents cited by the media.

“I’m very sorry for what happened. I’m sorry I killed my mom,” the boy said, “without empathy or compassion,” according to his aunt.

In his second statement to the authorities, the minor said that he pointed the gun at his mother and that tried to shoot a wall to “scare” her, but that he hit her when she was walking in front of him, according to the complaint.

He also confessed to investigators that he took the semiautomatic weapon out of the safe deposit box because his mother woke him up earlier that day, at 6 a.m. instead of 6:30 a.m., and because she didn’t allow him to make a purchase at the store. Amazon.

The minor made his initial appearance last Friday in Milwaukee County Court, where cash bail was set at $50,000. He is expected to appear at the Juvenile and Family Justice Center in that city on December 7.

For her part, her defense attorney, Angela Cunningham, said that is still gathering information on the case. “This is an absolute family tragedy. I don’t think anyone denies it or disagrees with it,” he said in an interview with local media. “The adult system is absolutely ill-equipped to address the needs of a 10-year-old child,” she added.

Relatives have told the authorities some violent behavior by the minor, which they frame as “disturbing behavior.” One of them, they say, was an incident in which he swung his pet dog by the tail when he was 4 years old. Also, that about six months ago, the minor caused an explosion when he set fire to a balloon that contained a flammable liquid and said he heard “imaginary voices.”

Wisconsin state law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults with certain felonies, including first-degree intentional murder, as in this case, as well as first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder. intentional in the first degree.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing