Friday, December 2, 2022
Fires | A fire broke out in a six-story building in the center of Tampere

December 1, 2022
in World Europe
An apartment fire broke out in an apartment building on Kuninkaankatu in the center of Tampere. There was a lot of smoke from the fire, and several units of the rescue service were on the scene.

To Tampere An apartment fire broke out on Kuninkankatu in the center on Thursday evening. The fire broke out on the second floor of a six-story apartment building. The venue is next to the parking garage.

A lot of smoke rose from the apartment building and the smell of smoke spread over a long area. Morning paper according to information, there was also a fire in the same apartment building earlier in the summer.

There were plenty of rescue service units, ambulances and the police. The rescue service was alerted to the scene at about a quarter to nine in the evening.

There were plenty of emergency services and police units at the scene of the fire. Picture: Pete Aarre-Ahtio / Morning newspaper

