Boxing is a combat sport in which two people, known as boxers, face each other using only their fists with the aim of hitting the opponent and causing him to fall to the ground or be deemed unable to continue the fight, either by knockout (KO) or by decision of the judges.

Boxing matches take place in a ring, a raised area bounded by ropes where boxers face each other, they wear padded gloves to protect their hands and minimize the damage done to the opponent.

According to the ‘Olympic Sport’ web portal, in boxing, there are several types of blows that boxers use during a fight. Some of the most common bumps are: jab, cross or straight punch, hook or uppercut, crochet and body shots

The combats of olympic category They are divided into three rounds, in the men’s category each round lasts three minutes and in the women’s two. While in the professional boxingbouts typically have four to 12 rounds.

Boxing: weight classes

According to the web portal of ‘Relevo’, an online sports newspaper, the weight categories in the boxing began with 8, however, they have increased to 17 in search of less weight cuts and the health of the boxers not suffer.

In the male and female category, there are the following categories:

-Minimum weight: maximum of 47.6 kg.

-Light flyweight: from 47.6 to 48.9 kg.

-Flyweight: from 48.9 to 50.3 kg.

-Super flyweight: from 50.3 to 51.7 kg.

– Bantamweight: from 51.7 to 53.5 kg.

-Super bantamweight: from 53.5 to 55.3 kg.

-Featherweight: from 55.34 to 57.1 kg.

-Super featherweight: from 57.1 to 58.9 kg.

-Light weight: from 58.9 to 61.2 kg.

-Super light weight: from 61.2 to 63.5 kg.

-Welterweight: from 63.5 to 66.6 kg.

-Super welterweight: from 66.6 to 69.8 kg.

-Average weight: from 69.8 to 72.5 kg.

-Super middleweight: from 72.5 to 76.2 kg.

-Light heavyweight: from 76.2 to 79.3 kg.

-Cruising weight: from 79.3 to 90.7 kg.

-Bridger weight: from 90.7 to 101.6 kg.

Heavyweight: +90.7 kg.

Major boxing federations

According to the ‘Solo Boxeo’ web portal, these are some of the most important boxing federations around the world:

WBA (World Boxing Association): The WBA was founded in 1921 and is therefore the oldest federation, divided into three categories: light weights, welterweights, heavyweights and super heavyweights.

WBC (World Boxing Council): It was founded in 1963 by 11 countries (mainly from Latin America, as well as the United States, France and the United Kingdom).

The United States is the country that dominates, to a large extent, the ranking and is a federation that organizes its own world championship and, in addition to the major prize, also includes many minor belts.

IBF (International Boxing Federation): the largest federation is the International Boxing Federating, which was founded in 1983 and became the main successor to the United States Boxing Association (USBA).

His main specialty is IBF Muay Thai and, at numerous annual conventions, he makes it easy for competitors to gain visibility.

WBO (World Boxing Organization): Being the most recent boxing federation, it was founded in 1988 and has been a benchmark when it comes to the most spectacular confrontations.

His most publicized fight was that of Floyd Mayweather against McGregor, a great undefeated champion of MMA (mixed martial arts), which translated is mixed martial arts or AMM, its acronym in Spanish.

The main goal of boxing is to hit the opponent while avoiding incoming blows.

Three famous boxers today

According to the ‘Business Insider’ web portal, these are three of the most famous boxers in the world until 2022, due to their great performance.

Oleksandr Usik

Nationality: Ukrainian.

Age: 35 years.

Weight category: Heavy.

Professional boxing record: 19 wins (13 KO). Zero losses.

Compliments: two-weight world champion, who cleaned out the cruiserweight division and is close to doing the same at heavyweight. He has big wins over Michael Hunter, Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev and Anthony Joshua.

Errol Spence

Nationality: US.

Age: 32 years.

Weight category: Welterweight.

Professional boxing record: 28 wins (22 KOs). Zero losses.

Recognitions: Undefeated unified boxing champion at 147 pounds (66 kilograms). He has a slew of victories in the division, including defeating Kell Brook, Lamont Peterson, Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

Nationality: Mexican.

Age: 31 years.

Weight category: Super Medium.

Professional boxing record: 57 wins (39 KOs). Two losses and two draws.

Recognitions: Four-weight boxing champion with victories over Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Julio César Chavez Jr. and Gennadiy Golovkin.

They are joined by Terence Crawford, Naoya Inoue, Jermell Charlo, Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, Josh Taylor, and Devin Haney.

