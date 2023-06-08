The Ministry of Transport has developed a draft government decree that amends the federal rules for the use of Russian airspace. Innovations relate to the simplification of regulations for the development of the civil drone industry. Izvestia got acquainted with the document, which at the end of May was sent to the relevant federal authorities for approval.

The Ministry of Transport proposes to allow launches of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over populated areas, but only at altitudes up to 150 m from the earth or water surface, in direct line of sight from an external pilot and in special drone flight zones. These areas will have to be established by the Ministry of Transport itself on the proposal of local governments and executive bodies of federal cities – Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, follows from the draft document.

At the same time, to organize such flights, if they are carried out on drones weighing up to 30 kg and within line of sight, it will no longer be necessary to submit a plan for their movement. Now, when staying within the boundaries of municipalities, it is required to submit both a flight plan and the approval of local authorities, which is very difficult to obtain, recalled the head of the Association of Small Aviation Enterprises Dmitry Kulikov.

If the flight needs to be carried out outside the established zone for drones or at altitudes above 150 m, then the drone must be provided with constant two-way radio communication with the air navigation authority (State ATM Corporation). If the technical capabilities of the UAV do not allow establishing such a connection, the safety of flights of other aircraft is ensured by establishing a prohibition or restriction on the use of airspace, the document says.

The new rules also introduce the possibility of submitting a flight plan to UAVs via the Internet or using the telephone network and simplify the procedure for using drones in agriculture, follows from the explanatory note to the project.

It is planned to introduce new norms from March 2024, it says.

