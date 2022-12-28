Wednesday, December 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boxing | The boxing star was arrested for domestic violence – with a harsh criminal history behind him

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in World Europe
0

Gervonta Davis’ big game next week is at stake.

American boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday night for domestic violence.

The arrest happened just over a week before the boxing star’s next fight. He is scheduled to face the reigning WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, January 7 in Washington.

The arrest was first reported by a gossip and entertainment website TMZwho said the arrest took place in Broward County, Florida.

Sky Sports according to Davis will be heard about the case during Wednesday. There is still no more detailed information about the fate of next week’s giant match.

This is not the first time that the 28-year-old Davis has run into trouble with the authorities. He was charged in February 2020, for a video shot at a basketball game where he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend.

Davis will also face trial in February for the crash situation two years ago.

See also  Technology | WSJ: The chip shortage is starting to ease, which is why you can now get a new computer cheaply

Gervonta Davis has won all 27 of his professional bouts.

#Boxing #boxing #star #arrested #domestic #violence #harsh #criminal #history

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Peru: Pedro Castillo assures that he is in prison for "political revenge"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result