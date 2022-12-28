Boxing | The boxing star was arrested for domestic violence – with a harsh criminal history behind him

Gervonta Davis’ big game next week is at stake.

American boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday night for domestic violence.

The arrest happened just over a week before the boxing star’s next fight. He is scheduled to face the reigning WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, January 7 in Washington.

The arrest was first reported by a gossip and entertainment website TMZwho said the arrest took place in Broward County, Florida.

Sky Sports according to Davis will be heard about the case during Wednesday. There is still no more detailed information about the fate of next week’s giant match.

This is not the first time that the 28-year-old Davis has run into trouble with the authorities. He was charged in February 2020, for a video shot at a basketball game where he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend.

Davis will also face trial in February for the crash situation two years ago.

Gervonta Davis has won all 27 of his professional bouts.