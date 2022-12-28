Former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo said this Wednesday that his pretrial detention is unjust, “a political revenge”and asked for his freedom during the appeal hearing that requested his defense against the judicial resolution that ordered 18 months of arrest for trying to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

“I ask that you reflect and see how this unjust preventive detention that has been imposed on me has only served to polarize our country. Everything that is done against me and this entire process is nothing more than political revenge,” Castillo said. from prison by intervening remotely in the hearing.

The former president has been under arrest since December 7, when he was arrested after announcing the dissolution of Congress in a speechgovern by decree, intervene in the Judiciary and convene a constituent assembly, which has been widely interpreted as a failed coup attempt.

Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley ordered the preventive detention against Castillo on December 15 after noting that he had found “well-founded elements of conviction” of the alleged commission of the crimes of rebellion, conspiracy, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public tranquility .

Pedro Castillo, former president of Peru, during his detention. Photo: EFE/ Office of Administration of Justice

This Wednesday, the former president stated that he had “never” committed a crime of rebellion, that they have not taken up arms and that they have not called anyone to take up arms either.

“But I must say that the one who rose up in arms to end the lives of more than 30 Peruvians is the current government,” he said regarding the 28 victims who have died in protests that have taken place in the country in recent weeks.

In these protests, which timidly began on December 7 and spread to different parts of the country on December 11, the demonstrators have different demands that include their release, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the advancement of general elections and the call for a constituent assembly.

“Your Judge, I have not committed any crime of conspiracy but the one who has conspired is the Congress of the Republic and other institutions with the purpose of putting together a plan for the fall of my Government through successive requests for vacancy (removal) and other tricks,” he considered.

Castillo asked that the hatred cease and requested his freedom because it is “a just right.”

He also said that to date he is incommunicado and that he has not had telephone access to call his family and requested that he be given the opportunity to speak with his parents and family.

The Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Peru reviews this Wednesday the appeal that Castillo presented against the judicial resolution that ordered 18 months of preventive detention issued against him.

At the hearing, the defense of the former president, Wilfredo Robles, stated that the arguments of the Prosecutor’s Office are “disproportionate” and that they lack specificity and defended that he leave prison and continue the investigations against him with a measure of appearance with restrictions. .

