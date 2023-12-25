With 'boxing day' comes the closest Premier League in the last decade, one of the most iconic moments of the English competition. The great celebration of British football will determine the honorary winter champion, in a battle where anything can happen due to how tight the top of the standings is. Up to five teams are within a six-point margin. Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal can lead the domestic competition in the first round, and Manchester City hopes to get back into the fight as soon as they adjust their schedule with the match postponed after their success in the last Club World Cup. Such an even situation had not been seen in the Premier since the 2013-2014 season, a league that the 'citizens' ultimately won.

While the rest of the domestic competitions stop in the Old Continent, in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland the party takes place in the stadiums the day after Christmas. The story goes that December 26 is classified as 'boxing day' because in feudal times the nobles gave boxes of food to their workers. In any case, it is a gift for the fan even though the full day is no longer being played that day. The games are distributed as they happen throughout the season on weekends. The last date of the first round is put on stage.

It is undoubtedly a day marked in red in the history of British football, since on the 26th of 1860 the first match in the history of football was played, between Sheffield Football Club and Hallam Football Club. However, it was not until 1880 that the first official Boxing Day in history occurred.

Bad run for United and Newcastle



Having beaten Fluminense by a resounding 4-0, Pep Guardiola's City extended its dream 2023 and debuted its record in the last 'Mundialito' before FIFA changes the format, includes more teams and moves it to summer dates. in a domino effect that will bring the Intercontinental Cup back to the football calendar. The 'citizens' will face Everton on Wednesday with little margin for error in their assault on higher positions, where they have Tottenham Hotspur (36 points), Aston Villa (39), Liverpool (39) and the top Arsenal (40).

Of all of them, 'the reds' will be the first to take action in a hectic day in which any mistake can cost them the lead or the chances of fighting for the championship. Jurgen Klopp's team visits the field of Burnley, penultimate, who was reunited with the victory in London, against Fulham (0-2) and who has salvation within three points. Liverpool, for their part, have drawn two in a row, both at Anfield: first against Manchester United and then against Arsenal. The best goal difference keeps them in second place despite being tied with Aston Villa, the revelation of the campaign.

Unai Emery's team felt excess pressure in the clash against bottom team Sheffield, against whom they did not go beyond a draw. The Birmingham team that closes on Tuesday with the visit to Old Trafford, against Manchester United, was left without leadership. Two defeats and a draw summarize the slump of the 'red devils', outside of Europe and with Erik Ten Hag, their coach, in question. Manchester United has no margin for error as it awaits the 'villains' in the most striking duel of this nineteenth day.

The poor results also accompany a Newcastle that receives Nottingham Forest in a key face-to-face for both. The Magpies have lost three in their last four games and are outside the European zone, they are seventh. The visiting team marks the salvation. A mistake and the victory of Luton or Burnley, second from last and second from last, can take them to the last positions.

The gunners, threatened in the classification



Bournemouth's growth also comes into play on Tuesday. Three games won in a row reflect the improvement of Andoni Iraola's team, which awaits Fulham in their field, in an opposite situation, with defeats in their two recent games. Two of the bottom three in the standings, two recently promoted, meet at Bramall Lane: Sheffield, bottom, and Luton, third from bottom, separated by just three points in a dramatic duel.

The horrible Chelsea of ​​recent times, blushed last weekend by Wolverhampton and with Mauricio Pochettino questioned, stars at Stamford Bridge in a London derby against Crystal Palace. The Wolves, enlarged by their reunion with victory, visit Brentford, in crisis, with three defeats in a row and increasingly closer to the bottom of the standings.

The last day of the first round will close on Thursday. Tottenham, clearly improved, winner of its three recent games, visits the irregular Brighton, far from last year's version and from the European zone. Italian Roberto De Zerbi's team is halfway through the table, seven points behind Europe. Seventeen distance them from the Spurs, fourth in the Champions zone.

Arsenal complete the session, at the Emirates, with the visit of West Ham in another London derby. Arteta's team, leader, contemplates entering the European zone. Their rival, sixth, has two wins in a row, the last against Manchester United. The Gunners, threatened in the standings, have only won one of their last three games.

Boxing day matches



Tuesday, December 26

1:30 p.m. – Newcastle – Nottingham Forest

16:00 – Bournemouth – Fulham

4:00 p.m. – Sheffield – Luton

6:30 p.m. – Burnley – Liverpool

9:00 p.m. – Manchester United – Aston Villa

Wednesday, December 27

8:30 p.m. – Brentford – Wolverhampton

8:30 p.m. – Chelsea – Crystal Palace

9:15 p.m. – Everton – Manchester City

Thursday, December 28

8:30 p.m. – Brighton – Tottenham

9:15 p.m. – Arsenal – West Ham