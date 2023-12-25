Israel-Hamas warIsrael has killed a top general of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRG) in an airstrike on neighboring Syria. According to Iranian media, the deceased Razi Mousavi was one of the most experienced military advisors for the Syrian ally. And Hamas has rejected a proposal for a permanent ceasefire, which would require it to give up control of the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.