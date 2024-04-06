California, United States.- Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz turns one week as cworld champion of the super lightweight divisionafter defeating technical knockout to the peAmerican lumberjack Rolando Romero.

In it eighth round he pride of Magdalena cntreras–mayor of Mexico City-pounced with its fangs out to frighten Rolly Romero and be able to finish him off to take over the world title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

An extraordinary mix of punches from 'Pitbull' Cruz left out combat to before 140 pound champion declaring at the end of the fight that is to fight against whoever

Several pugilists they sign up to face Isaac Cruz sounding louder American boxer of Mexican descent, Ryan García, who is emboldened by stating that he would end the 'Pitbull' in 5 'round'.

«I can knock out 'Pitbull' in five rounds. It will be easy to hit him with a jab Because it's coming towards me anyway. “You'll have to eat something,” he said. 'King' Ryan to the 'Fight Hub TV' site

Ryan Garcia focus your attention on the next Boxing match what has against Devin Haney on Saturday, April 20. He Mexican-American will be in search of the World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title.

