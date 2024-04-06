Dantes Cardosa He stole the hearts of the Peruvian public since he arrived with La Charanga Habanera, but even more so when he ventured into the world of cumbia, with Team 5. His time in said group made him record 'Alimaña' and 'El corazón de mi corazón', songs that now do not appear on the platforms. In an interview with The Republic, Dantes spoke about the decision, made by Andy Yaipén and Elmer Yaipén, to delete their successes. In addition, he commented on the comments that say that Christian Yaipén does not give opportunities to his other colleagues. But not only that, Cardosa also told us what happened with the Los 5 de Oro orchestra and his current project with Leonard León and Lucho Cuéllar.

Habanera Charanga

—What do you remember about your first contact with the Peruvian public?

—I sang in Peru for the first time at the Home Fair. It happened when Michel Maza left Charanga. For me, it was a very sudden impact because I had never seen that sea of ​​people. I said: “No one knows me, these people are going to ask me to get off.” But it was the opposite, they welcomed me well in Peru, that's why I live in this land and I love it. That's where my career began with the song 'Ricky Ricón'.

Team 5

—How were you called to be part of Group 5?

—I arrived in Peru with Charanga Habanera and it just so happened that we showed up in Chiclayo, at the Monsefú ranch, and John Kelvin was there. He introduces me to Elmer (Yaipén), director of Group 5. There we met.

We exchange emails (with Elmer Yaipén) because nobody knows. We started talking by email and he suggested that I join Group 5. Before my decision, I mentioned it to a friend and he told me: “Take advantage, you'll see that things will go well for you and they'll pay well.” In the end, I accepted.

—A good employment contract with Grupo 5 led you to decide to leave salsa for cumbia…

—Of course, it was much more than what I earned at La Charanga Habanera. The most essential thing was money. My mom and dad didn't want me to come to Peru and I said: “I'm going to take the risk.”

—What was the work rhythm of Group 5 like?

—That's when I realized why they paid more, they worked too much. The pace is very hard, because sometimes we would do ten hours. Five hours in one place you showed up and, with the same, we went on the bus to another province. There were almost more than 20 presentations a month.

I said: “This is not life. For me, it is too much, compared to the Charanga, which played for an hour.” That was one of the things that shocked me.

Dantes Cardosa told what his time in Grupo 5 was like. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso/Dantes Cardosa/Instagram/Grupo 5

—Why did you decide to resign from Group 5? Did you end your employment relationship on good terms?

—I think I was a little ahead of what was coming. I saw that Christian (Yaipén) returned from studying at Berklee University and it was logical that they were going to give all the topics to his brother, time passed and said and done.

At that time, there was a proposal that Lalo Capuñay and Higinio Capuñay, from radio la Karibeña, made to me to form Los 5 de Oro and it came at the right time. I felt that my stage (with Group 5) had closed.

Yes, I ended on good terms, I spoke with Elmer Yaipén and told him that they were going to pay me a little more in Los 5 de Oro. He didn't want me to leave, but I had already signed the contract.

—Now, the public says that Christian Yaipén wants to sing all the songs of Grupo 5 and the voices of his colleagues can no longer be heard, what do you think?

—In a live concert, I see that all the members sing because Christian (Yaipén) is not going to last five hours. But if we talk about recording, I check that now on YouTube there is only Christian (Yaipén) interpreting all the songs and I notice that some of them don't suit his voice.

When I got to Group 5, there was a variety of voices. We all sang, each one had their moment. Now there is a lot of infrastructure, lights, screens, it looks very nice, it breaks your eye. We didn't have that before. And with all that machinery, they should, above all, opt for everyone to record.

I know that they are the owners, but in my style of seeing things, I would like a Group 5 in which there is more interaction with the members. They are there like Luis Miguel's choirs, back there. It's the truth.

—Group 5 eliminated songs, such as 'The rhythm of my heart', with your voice on YouTube, how do you feel about that decision by the orchestra?

—People say that Grupo 5 fills stadiums, they are fashionable, they are doing a good job. I'm not saying no, but that work also comes from the singers who passed through there and left their mark, such as Kike Paz, Lucho Cuellar, John Kelvin, Lucho Paz, Kike Farro, Leonard León, Dantes Cardosa.

It is very easy to take all that, delete the voices that were there and put your own, with all the machinery behind. They fill stadiums with the music left by others, but new songs have to be recorded to truly demonstrate that success.

They took away all my hits, like 'La negrita', 'La subienda', 'El rhythm de mi corazón', 'Corazón de piedra', several that I recorded and there isn't a single one. Sometimes I ask myself: “But why? Why do they delete that?” Those songs stuck. They were nights of sacrifice, of affection, of shirts.

Dantes Cardosa was the voice of 'Alimaña', 'Parranda la negrita', 'El corazón de mi corazón', among other songs by Group 5. Photo: Diffusion

—The public also demands former members on the anniversaries of Group 5, what would you say to your followers?

—It would be a blast to hear the original voices there, but now they They promote themselves by bringing in international artists to sing the songs. It turned out very nice, but people would also like the former members to be therethose who have been there, and it would be very nice.

—Why did you decide to leave Los 5 de Oro?

—The father was no longer there and we were coming out of the pandemic. I had to generate income because I have five children. I couldn't sustain the expenses and they wanted to lower my earnings a lot. We didn't agree and I said: “I'm leaving because I have to take care of mine. Thank you very much for everything.”

It was over, from there we started to go little by little and put together the group Dantes Cardoza and orchestra.

—What is the new musical project you have with Leonard León and Lucho Cuéllar about?

It is a project that many fans asked us for. They opened our minds. The three of us met and agreed that we can each work with his orchestra, but when a businessman wants a reunion, we go on a date or on a tour. So, we recorded a song, made the video, released it for YouTube and now we're watching.

If there is a businessman who asks for a fourth voice, we are going to talk to him. We don't close the doors on anything. But I continue with my own orchestra and I am going to perform this Saturday the 6th in Chimbote and on April 13th in Piura. You can follow me on Spotify and YouTube networks as Dantes Cardosa.