This Friday, December 13 Kraven the Hunter hits theaters in several countries, in the United States and Spain among themand judging by the box office forecasts for its first weekend, the most superstitious might think that the chosen date will bring bad luck. And the forecasts predict which could be the worst debut from a Sony production based on the universe of villains and antiheroes of Spider-Man.

Some unflattering predictions, like the ones he brings us Varietyindicating that it could enter grossing between 13 and 15 million dollars in North American theaters. A figure that would be disappointing for a production that has cost 130 million dollars, plus promotional expenses.

With this, if the forecasts are met, would be below 15.3 million of another premiere to forget what the one in February was like in February Madame Web with Dakota Johnsonand which ended up raising globally just 100 million dollars. Even another of the titles that blew up at the box office and critics was the vampire Morbius starring Jared Leto came to knead 39 million in its debut in the United Statesand then its worldwide gross was equally unsatisfactory with 167.4 admitted.

Seeing those collections with which Morbius and Madame Web They ended their commercial run in cinemas, Kraven the Hunter could keep a similar figure close to 100 million and clearly insufficient for its 130 million dollars to generate profits in its exhibition in the big theaters. At least 290 million would be needed.

So, movies with the wall-crawler aside, it seems that the trilogy of Venom has been a mirage in this superheroic Sony universe. The symbiote incarnated by Tom Hardy amassed nothing less than some impressive and unexpected 856 million dollars globally in its first foray in 2018, Venom: There will be carnage 506.8 in 2021 and Venom: The Last Dance it was made with 472.8 this same year.

Starring by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and directed by JC Chandorfilmmaker with much smaller budget films and notable reviews such as The most violent year either Margin Callthe cast of this Kraven origin story includes Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechinger and Christopher Abbot.

