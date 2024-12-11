Follow Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona live, with the result, goals and last minute of the Champions League match, Wednesday, December 11.
20:34
The footballers come out to warm up
Barcelona and Dortmund are already preparing for the match
20:34
The Germans also on the grass
Dortmund players love music
20:33
The culés inspect the grass
From the outfits I imagine it’s freezing cold…
20:31
This is how Flick’s boys arrived at the Dortmund stadium
I don’t like that tracksuit…
20:00
We also have the Dortmund eleven
Nuri Sahin is clear about the team: Kobel, Ryerson, Can, Schlotterberck, Bensebaini, Sabitzer, Duranville, Nimecha, Reyna, Guirassy and Gittens
19:56
There are no surprises in Barcelona
Flick opts for the usual team, with Olmo in the midfield, behind Lewandowski, and Pedri accompanying Casadó in the double pivot. What do you think of the team, do you like it?
19:55
We already have eleven from Barcelona
Hansi Flick’s bet against Dortmund: Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Lewandowski
19:54
I share the preview of the match
Today Lewandowski returns to the Dortmund stadium, where he will not exactly be received with applause for his decision to go to Bayern
19:49
Today’s matches
Today ends the sixth day, which began yesterday with a victory for Real Madrid and a defeat for Girona
19:47
Two games at halftime
Atlético beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0 and LOSC beat Sturm 2-1
19:43
Who whistles today?
The French François Letexier has been appointed to lead today’s meeting. He will be assisted on the wings by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni and Jeremy Stinat will serve as the fourth referee, while the Dutchman will be on the VAR. Dennis Higler and the Polish Tomasz Kwiatkowski
19:37
Today it is played here!!!
Signal Iduna Park has a capacity of 81,365 spectators. It seems that today will be completely full
19:35
Barcelona seeks to wash its image
With two draws and two defeats in their last five League games, Barcelona is finding the balm with which to heal the wounds in Europe. A victory would extinguish the embers of the mini-crisis
19:34
Important match to consolidate in the area that gives the direct pass
Barcelona is third with 12 points, the same as Dortmund, which is fourth. The victory guarantees second place, three points behind Liverpool, who have won everything. It would be a giant step to get directly into the round of 16 and avoid the previous playoff
19:32
The Champions League continues with an exciting Dortmund-Barcelona
Very good evening and welcome to Signal Iduna Park, where Borussia Dortmund receives Barcelona on matchday six of the group stage of the Champions League
