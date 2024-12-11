Follow Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona live, with the result, goals and last minute of the Champions League match, Wednesday, December 11.

20:34 The footballers come out to warm up Barcelona and Dortmund are already preparing for the match

20:34 The Germans also on the grass Dortmund players love music

20:33 The culés inspect the grass From the outfits I imagine it’s freezing cold…

20:31 This is how Flick’s boys arrived at the Dortmund stadium I don’t like that tracksuit…

20:00 We also have the Dortmund eleven Nuri Sahin is clear about the team: Kobel, Ryerson, Can, Schlotterberck, Bensebaini, Sabitzer, Duranville, Nimecha, Reyna, Guirassy and Gittens

19:56 There are no surprises in Barcelona Flick opts for the usual team, with Olmo in the midfield, behind Lewandowski, and Pedri accompanying Casadó in the double pivot. What do you think of the team, do you like it?

19:55 We already have eleven from Barcelona Hansi Flick’s bet against Dortmund: Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Lewandowski

19:54 I share the preview of the match Today Lewandowski returns to the Dortmund stadium, where he will not exactly be received with applause for his decision to go to Bayern

19:49 Today’s matches Today ends the sixth day, which began yesterday with a victory for Real Madrid and a defeat for Girona

19:47 Two games at halftime Atlético beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0 and LOSC beat Sturm 2-1

19:43 Who whistles today? The French François Letexier has been appointed to lead today’s meeting. He will be assisted on the wings by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni and Jeremy Stinat will serve as the fourth referee, while the Dutchman will be on the VAR. Dennis Higler and the Polish Tomasz Kwiatkowski

19:37 Today it is played here!!! Signal Iduna Park has a capacity of 81,365 spectators. It seems that today will be completely full

19:35 Barcelona seeks to wash its image With two draws and two defeats in their last five League games, Barcelona is finding the balm with which to heal the wounds in Europe. A victory would extinguish the embers of the mini-crisis

19:34 Important match to consolidate in the area that gives the direct pass Barcelona is third with 12 points, the same as Dortmund, which is fourth. The victory guarantees second place, three points behind Liverpool, who have won everything. It would be a giant step to get directly into the round of 16 and avoid the previous playoff