He felt “deep pain and surprise” seeing Ilaria Salis handcuffed. This was stated by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in an interview with La Stampa in which he explains that in Italy “European and Italian legislation is very clear: the accused appears free before the judge, unless the latter orders coercive measures, such as handcuffs or the very sad cages, to prevent the dangers of escape or violence. In the case of Ilaria Salis, it doesn't seem to me that these dangers existed. Of course, in Italy we don't see prisoners with padlocks even on their ankles.”

Nordio underlines that “as long as the trial lasts, Hungarian jurisdiction is sovereign. Neither the Hungarian nor the Italian government can intervene. Imagine what would happen if I called a magistrate to recommend the fate of a defendant. It would be called, and rightly so, sacrilege The Ministry of Justice, in the case of Italian citizens arrested abroad, does not have any power of intervention because the assistance is entrusted to the Farnesina. The Ministry of Justice intervenes only in the case in which they are activated, by the interested parties or by their lawyers, instruments of judicial cooperation which provide for acts of the Central Authorities. However, it is possible to operate on the penitentiary treatment front, so that European standards are respected. An important vehicle is constituted by the guarantors: days ago I received the new board, who can contact his Hungarian counterpart.If you really want to obtain a concrete result, experience suggests acting with prudence, without raising controversies that could irritate the other party, and have the opposite effect. This is what my colleague Tajani – with whom we are constantly in contact – and our government are doing. I personally explained everything to Ilaria's father in the meeting last January 23rd. However, I assured him of our support and I will return tomorrow to give him an update on the situation.”