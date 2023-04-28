Las Vegas, Nevada.- No fan wanted to miss the fight of the year in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia did not disappoint and in seven rounds they gave the respectable a battle where the noise of the public in the T-Mobile Arena was thunderous.

The fight, perhaps, ended sooner than expected, but in that section no one was left with a bitter taste after seeing Davis knock down the boxer of Mexican roots twice, in the second and seventh rounds, to show that he is the new prodigy of professional boxing.

According to CompuBox, ‘The Savage’ landed 35 punches to ‘King Ry’s’ 39. Last Saturday’s knockout generated around 1.2 million sales on Pay Per View (PPV) in the United States, according to multiple reports that would place this confrontation at the level of a Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fight somewhere in the United States. .

The Mexican boxer, super middleweight champion, broke purchase record in September 2017 when he faced Kazakh Gennady Golovkin for the first time, 1.3 million. The figure reached by Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia becomes the highest for a professional boxing stellar fight in the last four years.

The exhibition round that starred Mike Tyson and Roy Jones in 2020 sold 1.6 million, while the Floryd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul contest sold 1 million in 2021.

“We knew this event was going to be special and had the potential to connect with an audience beyond just boxing fans. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia proved that when you pit the best against the best, the world of sports has your back.” said Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports.