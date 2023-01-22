Bow down will be available on Xbox Game Pass since day one, as we know. Well, during an interview the game producer, Ryszard Kieltyka, said that it is a win-win situation for users and authors.

Out on January 31 in early access on PC and Xbox, Inkulinati could count on solid support from Microsoft, explained Kieltyka: “From the way they spoke and acted we understood that they care about their users and it was great to work together.”

“In regards to the birth of our partnership, we were lucky that Xbox liked our demo and the vision we have of the game. They tried it and they thought it was good, so they communicated to us the intention to bring Inkulinati in the catalog reserved for Game Pass subscribers.

“It would have been hard to say no to such an offer. One thing I have to highlight is the degree of trust Xbox has shown in us – I was honestly impressed that they treated us as equal partners even though this was our debut title and we didn’t have much experience as developers.”

“This factor was a huge boost to team morale – we felt like we suddenly had access to a much more important category, so we decided to invest in that direction and create a substantially bigger and more sophisticated game than what we originally planned.”

“I think services like Game Pass are a great thing for the industry. It can certainly be said that Game Pass offers tremendous value to gamers, and as a longtime subscriber myself, I can’t say enough about it. Best of all, it allows users to access products and genres they probably wouldn’t have come across.”