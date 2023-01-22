His eldest daughter no longer wants to see him, his youngest daughter ‘far too little’. Other family members and friends have also banished Gideon Nagtegaal (46). He is declared socially dead after he left the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Emmeloord two years ago. Nightingale goes through a valley, but fights back.
Herre Stegenga
Latest update:
19:29
