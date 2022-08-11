





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The slaughter of cattle and pigs increased in the second quarter in Brazil compared to the first three months of the year and also in the annual comparison, preliminary data from the IBGE showed on Thursday, while the chicken sector had a low.

In the beef sector, the statistics institute recorded slaughter of 7.32 million heads, up 2.7% from the second quarter of 2021 and up 5.2% from the first quarter of this year.

The production of bovine carcasses reached 1.93 million tons in the second quarter, increases of 2.3% and 5.1%, in the same comparison.

The higher beef production in the quarter, after a rise in the first quarter, is good news for the country that has been registering declines in recent years due to greater retention of cows by ranchers looking to increase breeding to take advantage of the good prices paid. by oxen in recent years.

Pig slaughters totaled 14.00 million head in the second quarter of 2022, up 6.6% year-on-year and 2.6% at the quarterly margin.

The accumulated weight of carcasses registered 1.30 million tons in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6% and 4.5%, respectively.

FALLING CHICKEN

In the second quarter, Brazil slaughtered 1.49 billion heads of chicken, a decrease of 2% compared to the equivalent quarter of the previous year and a reduction of 3.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The accumulated weight of carcasses was 3.63 million tons, an increase of 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 3.7% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

(By Roberto Samora)








