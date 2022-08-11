The Federation of Moors and Christians of Molina de Segura announced, through its social networks, Jerónimo Tristante, writer and columnist for LA VERDAD, will be the town crier at its festivities this year. “An honor for this humble storyteller,” he thanked on his Twitter account. Closely linked to these festive acts for years, the author of the Víctor Ros saga was appointed Keeper of the Moors and Christians Festa de Crevillent, festivities in honor of San Francisco de Asís.

There he discovered his passion for the Moors and Christians, for music and for the family atmosphere that is lived in the mesnadas, hosts, kabilas or comparsas, and decided to enter the Temple of the Moors and Christians Festival of Murcia. Since then he has remained linked to this world parading both as a Moor and as a Christian in Crevillent, Molina de Segura, Almoradí and, of course, Murcia.

Tristante (Murcia, 1969) studied Biology at the University of Murcia and is currently a professor of Biology and Geology. After the publication of the book of poems ‘Amanece en verde’, he published his first novel in 2001, ‘Crónica de Jufré’. It has been translated into Italian, French and Polish. In 2017 he won the Ateneo de Sevilla prize for novels with ‘It’s never too late’, one of the great novels of recent years.

He writes mystery and adventure novels. He is characterized by his rigorous historical documentation, reflected in his prose and in the setting of situations and characters. In the narrative as a whole, the historical element constitutes the framework for the development of the argument, in which action and intrigue predominate.

Tristante published in 2006 the first case of detective Víctor Ros, ‘The mystery of the Casa Aranda’, which was very well received by readers of mystery novels. In ‘The case of the black widow’, his next novel, he once again put his detective to the test in a bizarre story set in 19th century Spain. His series with the protagonist Víctor Ros was made into a successful television series, which is still being broadcast on Clan TV.

In his new historical thriller, ’36’, he takes us into the Spanish Civil War and into those days of besieged Madrid with an exciting story that catches you from the front line. ’36’ offers the reader that unique Tristante style, a special way of weaving a network of characters that coincide over time to form a plot that always surprises with its originality and thoroughness. A book to enjoy in the best style of the historical novel, but framed in an unbeatable political and emotional thriller.