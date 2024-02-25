A Thai court has lifted the veto of a film inspired by William Shakespeare whose exhibition in the country had been banned for almost 12 years, in a decision that was received as a “victory” and a “new page” in the history of Thai cinema by the film's director, Manit Sriwanichpoom.

“Victory day! (…) 'Shakespeare must die' is finally released,” Manit celebrated in a message posted on his Facebook account.

The director reported that the decision is due to a ruling this week by the Supreme Administrative Court, which, in addition to lifting the veto on the film, ruled that the country's censorship board must pay compensation.

Inspired by the play “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare, 'Shakespeare Must Die' tells the story of the rise to power of an unscrupulous politician in Thailand. The protagonist is based on Macbeth, the Scottish general who commits regicide with the help of his wife to usurp the throne in the tragedy about ambition and power written by the English writer at the beginning of the 17th century.

In 2012, the feature film was censored for its “subversive” content, as the authorities of the Asian country considered at the time.

For Manit, the court's ruling this week marks the end of a long period of “struggle for the rights and freedom of Thai filmmakers, which lasted more than 11 years.”

“This is a new page in the history of Thai cinema,” wrote the director, who added that he plans a program of screenings of his work soon.

Although it has decreased considerably in recent years, censorship in Thailand It is common and is not limited to films, but also affects the press, publications or websites, especially in issues related to pornography and the draconian lese majeste law, which punishes offenses with up to 15 years in prison. to the royal family.

In the past, authorities have also censored scenes from films by renowned Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2010.

That same year, “Insects in the Backyard” was banned, by transgender director Tanwarin Sukkhapisit that tells the story of a transsexual father with two teenage sons who are ashamed of him and who turn to prostitution to escape from home.

