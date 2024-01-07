AApparently the German cell phone operators virtually blasted away the huge holes in their networks on New Year's Eve. If you follow the annual reports from Deutscher Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica, 95 percent of people can now use the fast 5G standard. It is obvious that this statement immediately reveals their trickery. The quality of coverage of a network is not measured by what percentage of the population is reached, but by the area of ​​land covered by the network, regardless of how many people live there. For example, almost no one lives in the area around the Saalburg Roman fort near Bad Homburg. But every day, tens of thousands of drivers' cell phone calls are interrupted on federal highway 456 near the Saalburgkuppe, because there has never been a cell phone service for the mobile service providers on the road.

* * *

The network operators are not shooting away their dead spots, but rather throwing smoke candles as usual. Recently with show interludes. You certainly know the young MPs dancing through the Bundestag with their Tiktok advertising films. For example from Emilia Fester, who complains that she “sacrificed her own youth” for the job. In infantile society, the ability to understand content is reduced to the seconds of a Tiktok video. Adults unabashedly behave like children and treat their constituents or customers like children.

* * *

Deutsche Telekom is also there: “We hunt down dead spots,” they say. The childish metaphor assumes that dead spots are well hidden, that you need help finding them, and that once you identify them, they will be closed immediately. There is almost everything wrong with this infantilization of poor mobile communications: the network operators know exactly where and which dead spots exist. They have coverage maps and can calculate coverage down to the meter. Nobody has to go hunting. Actually, it's about solving problems, but as the powerful-voiced SPD cantastorian Andrea Nahles once sang in the German Bundestag: “I'm making the world for myself, as wide as I like it. . .”