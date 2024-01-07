The two Romanian women killed in Naro knew each other and their killer: a 24-year-old compatriot was arrested

New updates on Naro's double crime. Two women they lost their lives in their home, a few meters away, both of Romanian origins. A 24-year-old boy, also of Romanian origin, was arrested. He availed himself of the right not to respond. Another man was also taken to the barracks and interviewed by the police.

The two women were called Delia Zarniscu57 years old and Maria Rus, 58 years old. The first died in via Vinci, the call to 118 was apparently made by the 24-year-old suspect, who lives in the same building. The second woman, however, was found charred a short distance from the first. It would seem that they both knew the man and had the same acquaintances.

The first reconstruction of the crime of the two women

The first hypothesis is that the two men found each other to Delia's house to celebrate. A dinner accompanied by alcohol. A reconstruction, as the investigators underline, also made possible thanks to the collaboration of the Romanian community. The drunk 24-year-old boy allegedly molested Delia, who however rejected him and made him leave the house. During dinner, the two compatriots apparently referred to the other woman, Maria.

Investigations revealed that after the dinner ended badly, the 24-year-old knocked on Rus' door, while his 50-year-old compatriot went home. Maria would have let the boy in, without suspecting her intentions. The poor woman would have been massacred and then burned. It is thought that then, after her first crime, he returned to Delia's house, breaking down her door and also attacking her, with one of her “unprecedented ferocity“, until break his life forever.

Some witnesses would have helped the authorities to reconstruct what was a terrible double crime. However, the 24-year-old did not respond to the interrogation, he exercised his right not to answer. The investigation continues and the following will be fundamental to confirm the testimonies images from video surveillance cameras.

The autopsy confirmed that both were massacred by their killer or killers. The medical examiner identified multiple injuries. Strike with uncontrollable ferocity.